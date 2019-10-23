Car crashes into suspected DUI driver before he almost hit couple

PHOENIX (WSVN) — An accused DUI driver who ran a red light and nearly ran down a couple pushing a stroller was stopped at the last moment by another vehicle that happened to drive through the intersection.

Phoenix Police shared video from Oct. 14 that shows a couple pushing a stroller through a crosswalk.

As they cross, a Jeep is seen running the red light and heading in the couple’s direction when a Chevy Cruz that had the right of way hits the Jeep, preventing it from hitting the family.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso and a woman in the car with him fled the scene on foot.

Officers said a witness followed them. Oveso told them to stop and even stabbed one of the doors on the witness’ car.

Oveso was eventually caught and charged with DUI and aggravated assault. Police also said he faces a charge for prohibited possession of a gun.

The woman in the car with Oveso was not found.

Police said the 27-year-old woman who drove the Chevrolet Cruz that stopped the Jeep from hitting the couple suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.