(CNN) — Nearly two dozen people were injured Monday after a vehicle plowed into the wall of a Houston-area Denny’s restaurant, police in Texas said.

Calls started around 11:22 a.m. CT about a vehicle that crashed into the south wall of the restaurant, police in Rosenberg, Texas, said in a Facebook post. Rosenberg is located about 35 miles southwest of Houston.

The Rosenberg Police Department said all of the victims were conscious when they were transported to local hospitals. “The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening,” the post reads. The victims range in age from 12 to 60 years old, according to CNN affiliate KHOU

Footage posted by KHOU shows a gaping hole in the side of the restaurant with a mangled SUV still inside. The footage shows law enforcement tape blocking the hole and authorities at the scene.

The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured and an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, according to KHOU. Police urged drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

Denny’s said they had no comment about the incident at this time.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.