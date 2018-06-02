SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Police say a car careened onto a Maine field during a boys’ baseball game, striking and killing a man.

Sanford police say bystanders and ballplayers scattered when the car drove through an open gate at Goodall Park onto the field Friday night.

Sixty-eight-year-old West Newfield resident Douglas Parkhurst was hit. He died on the way to the hospital.

The car at one point struck a closed gate, sped toward the main gate and struck Parkhurst before speeding from the scene.

Police charged 51-year-old Carol Sharrow with manslaughter. She remained in York County Jail on Saturday.

Efforts to contact an attorney for Sharrow were unsuccessful.

A Facebook post from Sanford Maine Little League encouraged community members to support the boys and help them return to their field safely Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.