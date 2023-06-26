HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – The dog days of summer have arrived, and with them, a wave of four-legged surfers who made a splash in the dog surf competition in Surf City also known as Huntington Beach.

As the scorching heat of summer settled in, the surfing event took center stage as part of the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge on the California beach. The adventurous pooches traded in their leashes for surfboards as they rode the waves with unmatched enthusiasm.

Huntington Beach was their playground on Friday, where they showcased their skills to compete for the title of top dog in the annual canine surfing competition.

The competition was in its 26th year and drew a crowd of beachgoers, along with surfing enthusiasts, who marveled at the impressive display of dog athleticism. With tails wagging and tongues lolling, these intrepid pups showcased their surfing prowess to a panel of human judges.

The judges meticulously observed each dog’s ability to ride the waves and evaluated their execution which included the length and size of each wave, the dog’s confidence, and their incredible style.

The sur-furs ranged in size and breed, with everything from loaf-sized Corgis to tall Goldendoodles taking part in the exhilarating event.

