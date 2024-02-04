POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to hold a candlelight vigil on the Pompano Beach pier, as authorities search for a South Florida man who was reported missing out of Texas.

Friends and family of 29-year old Harley Warren Morris gathered on Saturday to pray for his safe return after he disappeared in TYler, a town in East Texas where he now lives.

Morris’ family said he was walking home from a club when he went missing, Jan. 21.

Sheila Kissinger, Morris’ former nanny, who helped raise him, is hoping for his safe return.

“So important. His mom and dad are in Texas, his brother, they’re all searching for him, and we’re not giving up ’til he’s found,” she said.

Family and friends said they decided to gather at the pier because it’s where Morris loved to fish when he lived in South Florida.

