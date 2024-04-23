MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Marshals Service needs the public’s help in locating a Canadian man wanted for his alleged involvement in a January 2022 kidnapping and murder in Ontario, Canada, and a May 2023 murder at a nightclub in Miami Beach.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Deshawn Davis has been a fugitive since January 2022, wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police for his alleged role in the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, who remains missing and is presumed dead.

Alongside two others, Davis faces charges related to forcibly abducting Hajtamiri from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, while posing as a police officer.

Elnaz Hajtamiri (Courtesy #BringElnazHome)

For his alleged involvement in the Ontario case, Davis is set to be featured on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list, with a $100,000 reward offered jointly by the OPP and York Regional Police for information leading to Hajtamiri’s whereabouts.

Canadian authorities urge individuals with information to contact the OPP or the dedicated Tip Line at 1-833-728-3415.

Additionally, Davis is wanted for a murder that occurred on May 7, 2023, at GALA nightclub in Miami Beach, where three individuals were shot, resulting in one fatality. The man shot and killed was identified as Lowell Grissom Jr. Grissom is better known as “Lo,” a rapper and talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment.

Davis, already a fugitive in Canada at the time, is believed to have participated in the targeted attack with ties to a criminal gang.

The USMS in the Southern District of Florida, along with the USMS Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, has adopted the murder warrant issued by the Miami Beach Police and is collaborating with the USMS Investigative Operations Division Office of Canadian Affairs to locate Davis, who is suspected to be within the United States.

The investigation into Davis has been elevated to “major case” status, with a reward of up to $7,500 offered by the USMS for information leading to his arrest.

Davis is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his neck, forearms, and chest.

Individuals with information on Davis’s whereabouts are urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.

