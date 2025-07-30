TORONTO (AP) — Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

Carney convened a Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. It came after he discussed the crisis with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer who. announced a similiar move on Tuesday.

Leaders are under mounting pressure over the issue as scenes of hunger in Gaza have horrified so many.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” Carney said.

“Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.”

Pressure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood has mounted since French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will become the first major Western power to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

As with France and the U.K., Canadian recognition would be largely symbolic, but it’s part of a broader global shift against Israel and could increase diplomatic pressure for an end to the conflict.

More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, including a dozen in Europe. Macron’s announcement last week made France the first Group of Seven country — and the largest in Europe — to take that step.

