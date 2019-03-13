Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 planes from airspace

(WSVN) - Canadian officials have banned the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after a second deadly crash involving the passenger plane in five months.

The most recent crash on Sunday killed all 157 people on board shortly after takeoff in Ethiopia.

Its first fatal crash occurred in October 2018, when an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea.

That crash left 189 people dead.

Wednesday’s ban in Canada comes as many countries, including Ethiopia, China and Indonesia grounded their Max 8s.

The United States has not issued a ban for the aircraft.

