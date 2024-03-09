(WSVN) - If you’re feeling a little cheesy, Campbell’s has just the comfort food you’ve been craving.

The folks running the company have outdone themselves, by combining people’s love for grilled cheese sandwiches and those who love dipping those crispy, melty sandwiches in tomato soup. Now — it’s all in one!

But get these cans while you still can. Campbell’s Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup is a limited edition item being released in honor of National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which is Friday, April 12.

