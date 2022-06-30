(WSVN) - The camp director spoke out after a massive fire broke out at a Maryland summer camp.

Officials said it happened inside the dining hall at the Camp Airy for Boys, Wednesday.

The dining hall had no sprinklers and there were no fire hydrants in the area to help firefighters stop the flames.

The camp director, Marty Rochlin, said the dining hall will be missed.

“We call it the white house,” said Rochlin. “It’s where we have our dining facilities, our kitchen and dining room. We have, in the past, had offices located in the front of the building. It is where union members or staff leaders may find a place for a quiet phone call or do emails communicating to families. It’s historic. It’s known for its view of looking over the valley and it will be missed.”

Fire crews were able to put out the flames.

Thankfully, no one was injured or inside the building during the fire.

The camp is now moving forward with activities and is working around the damage for now.

