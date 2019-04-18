California woman accused of having sex with daughters’ underage boyfriends

VISALIA, Calif. (WSVN) — A California woman has been charged with sleeping with her daughters’ underage boyfriends.

According to the Visalia Times-Delta, 41-year-old Coral Lytle pleaded guilty 12 counts relating to sex abuse of minors in exchange or five years probation, last month.

However, according to KFSN, on Monday, a county judge said he would not sentence Lytle because he didn’t believe the sentence was appropriate.

Lytle was arrested and charged with having sex with her two daughters’ teenage boyfriends.

“The crimes in this case committed by the defendant involved great cruelty and callousness especially considering the defendant took advantage of a position of trust to molest two boys who she met when they (were in) teenage dating relationships with the defendant’s daughters,” a Tulare County Deputy District Attorney wrote in court documents according to KFSN.

Prosecutors say Lytle gave the two teen boys alcohol and cigars, and would drive from her home to meet them for sex.

One of the boys said he and Lytle had sex three times, with the final time being on Oct. 5, 2017.

“(Victim) stated this was the last time he had sex with Defendant because he felt bad shaking Defendant’s husband’s hand knowing what he was doing with Defendant,” court documents state.

According to KFSN, records say that Lytle’s husband filed for divorce within days of her arrest.

