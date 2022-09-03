(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday.

The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.

The cause of the fire, which has been burning for one day, remains under investigation and evacuation orders for Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood, are in place.

“This incident is rapidly changing and our staff and partners are doing everything they can to get everyone to safety,” the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials in Siskiyou County are also battling the Mountain Fire, which had grown to cover 3,400 acres with 5 percent containment.

“Fire continues to burn in timber. Fire was extremely active throughout the night. Fire is pushing towards the north,” the Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit said.

The cause of the Mountain Fire remains under investigation and evacuations have been ordered.

Meanwhile in Southern California, the Route Fire in Los Angeles County was at 5,200 acres Saturday morning with 71% containment, according to an update from Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighting operations continued overnight with a focus on mopping up hot spots and further building containment lines, the update said.

“Today ground resources will focus on mopping up hot spots and furthering containment. Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters,” the fire department said.

