(WSVN) - California is now dealing with a large wildfire.

The cause of the fire was a lightening strike.

Officials said it has already destroyed abut six thousand acres of land.

Mandatory evacuations have been set for a county north of Sacramento.

Roughly 650 firefighters are working around the clock as well as six air tankers.

