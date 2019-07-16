California sex crimes detective pleads guilty to assaulting 15-year-old victim in case he investigated

AGOURA, Calif. (WSVN) — A California sex crimes detective accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was a victim in a case he was investigating has pleaded guilty in assaulting the girl.

According to Fox News, 46-year-old Neil Kimball pleaded guilty to committing a lewd act and unlawful sexual intercourse, prosecutors said, Wednesday.

As part of the plea agreement, Kimball faces a three-year prison sentence. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Kimball was originally charged with tying up and raping the girl during a 2017 incident, Fox News reported.

However, the Ventura County Star reported that the prosecution filed an amended complaint with the charges he admitted to.

“Based on our investigation, we believe the charges he pled guilty to best fit the crimes he committed,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Patrice Koenig.

According to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Kimball met the 15-year-old victim when she reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors said while investigating the case, Kimball befriended the girl and assaulted her.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kimball has investigated dozens of child molestation cases in Los Angeles County for the Sheriff’s Department’s sex crimes unit since 2013.

The sheriff’s office said Kimball’s pay was suspended in March, and they are now in the process of firing him.

