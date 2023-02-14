(WSVN) - A six-month-old puppy is lucky to be alive after taking a dangerous dive on a busy California freeway.

The family watched in horror as their furry friend leaped into the path of an oncoming truck.

Sophie, the small white dog, had quite a big adventure.

“We rolled down the window,” said Ryan Cramer, Sophie’s owner. “She was just poking her head out the window smelling like every other dog.”

Cramer says Sophie was in the front seat of his Tesla and within a matter of seconds she jumped out of the car.

The entire incident was captured on Cramer’s tesla camera when the puppy leaps out of the window, straight onto coming traffic and narrowly missing a semi-truck.

“I see her on the side,” said Cramer. Fortunately, a gentleman behind had stopped also and put on his blinkers and kind of slowed down traffic and then was helping Sophie by the time I got over there.”

Cramer took her to the vet to get checked out and showed them his video.

“We might have to increase the pain meds for her after seeing that,” he said.

Sophie suffered a fractured hip, but other than that got a clean bill of health.

Sophie was thriving eight weeks later.

Cramer said his family was fostering the puppy to help with overcrowding in the shelters, but after her wild adventure, he said Sophie was already home and he ended up granting his daughter’s biggest wish.

“I have been begging for a puppy like that was my dream come true,” said Cramer’s daughter

Cramer said he still cannot believe Sophie made it out alive.

He also warns other dog owners to make sure their pets are safely secured in the car because you really never know what can happen.

