MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have tracked down an arson suspect accused of lighting fireworks inside a Dollar Store.

Los Angeles Police arrested Dorian Thomas in California.

Thomas was filmed lighting fireworks inside a Southwest Miami-Dade Dollar Store on July 4.

Thomas will be extradited back to South Florida to face charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.