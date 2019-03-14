California man runs into burning house to rescue dog

PALA, Calif. (WSVN) — A man rushed into his burning home to make sure his four-legged companion made it out safely.

Pala resident Adam Guzman captured video of a man running past firefighters to rescue his dog from inside the burning house.

Firefighters and witnesses nearby could be heard shouting for him to come back.

Moments after running in, the man returned pushing along his dog.

The man who ran inside was later identified as Jose Guzman (no relation to Adam Guzman.)

Jose told local media he ran inside on pure adrenaline and found his dog still on her leash crouched inside a bathroom.

He said he decided to rescue her because she’s part of his family, and he couldn’t imagine living without her.

Jose suffered some burns to his arm, and his family lost everything in the fire.

They are now collecting donations to help rebuild through a GoFundMe account. To donate, click here.

