(WSVN) - A California man was caught on video spraying a homeless woman with a hose.

The clip received a lot of backlash with some saying the man should be arrested, but he said he was left with no other choice.

Edson Garcia shot the controversial video on Monday in a San Francisco neighborhood when he was on his way to deliver a catering order.

“I turned to the side and see the guy pouring water on the lady,” said Garcia.

Collier Gwin was the man with the hose and he is an art gallery owner.

“It was cold and raining. She was screaming, saying okay I’ll move, I’ll move,” said Garcia.

“I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets,” said Gwin.

Gwin said there were repeated attempts to help the woman over the past couple of weeks.

“We called the police there must be 25 calls on record. It’s two days in a homeless shelter, it’s two days in jail and then they drop them right back on the street,” said Gwin.

After she refused to move and resisted help, he sprayed her down as a last resort.

“This woman is in a very, very sad situation and she’s very psychotic,” said Gwin.

San Francisco has taken steps to deter homeless people from camping out in front of properties.

In 2015, sprinklers were installed as a way to prevent sleeping in the doorway and in 2019, residents installed boulders to keep the homeless away.

Homeless advocates said there are better ways to deal with these situations.

“Consistently dialing 311, consistently trying to get or looking up different mental health services that are in San Francisco. Some places provide emergency services where they might be able to come out to a person that is going through the crisis,” said Laketha Pierce, a member of the coalition on homelessness.

Gwin does not regret what he did.

“I find it hard to apologize when we’ve had no help with the situation,” he said.

Police are investigating the incident.

