OFF THE COAST OF NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WSVN) — A pod of dolphins was captured on video by a California man after he went on a boat ride on the West Coast.

Patrick Coyne was on a Newport Coastal Adventure tour when he noticed the bioluminescence in the water. The touring agency said the occurrence happened on Wednesday when over 100 people experienced the breath-taking occasion.

The neon blue glow is caused by algae blooms, also known as red tides, an accumulation of billions of dinoflagellate — a type of plankton that is bioluminescent.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), bioluminescent creatures emit light produced by energy from chemical reactions in their bodies. Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life forms.

Although a beautiful sight to see, algal blooms can be harmful as it kills many fish and can cause lung irritation. But, NOAA officials said not all blooms are dangerous.

“Most blooms, in fact, are beneficial because the tiny plants are food for animals in the ocean,” stated an article by NOAA. “In fact, they are the major source of energy that fuels the ocean food web.”

Nature is as mysterious as the future, so always be mindful of the warnings and be sure to witness unique spectacles at a safe distance.

