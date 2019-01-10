California man arrested for trying to steal roommate’s $10 million lottery ticket

VACAVILLE, Calif. (WSVN) — A California man has been arrested for trying to steal his roommate’s $10 million lottery ticket.

Vacaville police arrested 35-year-old Adul Saosongyang, charging him with grand theft.

According to police, Saosongyang’s roommate purchased a scratch-off ticket just days before Christmas. The ticket turned out to be a winner, and the man thought it was worth $10,000. He then shared the news with Saosongyang and their third roommate.

However, when he tried to go and collect his winnings, he was told that his ticket wasn’t a winner and that it had been altered.

He suspected one of his roommates may have been behind it while he was asleep, so he called police. The next day, police said, Saosongyang tried to turn in the ticket, where it was revealed that the ticket was actually worth $10 million.

After an investigation, police arrested Saosongyang, and he is now being held in a county jail.

