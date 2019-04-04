California man accused of killing girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter with down syndrome

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. WSVN — A man has been arrested and accused of the beating death of a 4-year-old girl with down syndrome.

According to the San Bernadino Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Adam Hughes was watching his girlfriend’s children, including 4-year-old Kylee Willis when at some point during the night, Kylee angered Hughes by interrupting him.

Investigators said Hughes assaulted Kylee and then put her to bed.

Several hours later, deputies said, Hughes noticed that Kylee was unresponsive and had blue fingers and lips. Hughes called the girl’s mother, Corrine Blake for help.

Blake then called 911 and Kylee was rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma. She was placed on life support for several days before she died from her injuries.

Deputies arrested both Hughes and Blake and charged them with child cruelty. Blake was released after posting bond.

Hughes was later charged with murder and is currently being held without bond.

Kylee’s father has since set up a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the cost of her funeral. To donate, click here.

