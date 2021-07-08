FAIRFIELD, Calif. (WSVN) — Police in California say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder who tried to break into his home.

Fairfield Police say they received a call at around 8:30 a.m. July 6, where a homeowner reported that he had shot someone who had broken into his residence.

The homeowner said the had suspect fled the scene.

Police responded and checked on the homeowner and his wife, who are in their 60s, and said that they found the suspect across the street and detained him.

Officers said they began life-saving measures until fire rescue arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said while the couple was having breakfast, they heard a knock at the door, followed by someone trying to kick down the door. Detectives said the husband then grabbed his legally owned firearm and open fired on the suspect, who had completely broken down the door. The suspect then fled.

Officers said the suspect was a 27-year-old man who was currently on parole for a violent crime. They also noted that he had a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine at the time.

Police continue to investigate.

