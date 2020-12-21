California governor returns to isolation after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(WSVN) - The governor of California, the state that has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, is back in quarantine.

Governor Gavin Newsom has gone into isolation for 10 days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Newsom said this is out of “an abundance of caution.”

He, along with other staff members, will be tested again in a few days.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.