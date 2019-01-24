California governor proposes giving parents 6 months paid leave

California’s governor has put forth a proposal that would give new parents six months of paid leave.

According to CNN, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his $209 billion plan that, if passed, would compensate new parents up to 70 percent of their wage when they take off to care for a newborn or newly adopted baby.

Two parents or caretakers would be allowed to take advantage of the program for up to three months each.

Current California law provides up to six weeks of partial pay, as a part of the state’s Disability Insurance and Paid Family Leave Program.

California’s Assembly Budget Committee and state senate have until June 15 to review and vote on the proposal.

If the proposal is passed, California would be the first state in the nation to offer parents up to six months of paid leave.

