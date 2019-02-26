California firefighters remind drivers not to park in front of fire hydrants

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN) — Firefighters in California are reminding residents not to park in front of fire hydrants after they had to break through the window of a car to run a hose through the vehicle, Tuesday morning.

Anaheim Firefighters tweeted an image showing a fire hose being run through the shattered windows of a car to reach the fire hydrant.

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Police said that firefighters were forced to shatter the windows after they discovered the car parked illegally and blocking the fire hydrant.

“Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD?” the fire department said in a tweet.

Police retweeted the photos and reminded residents that there is a reason the curbs next to a fire hydrant are red.

When asked why not just run the hose under the car or on top, firefighters said the hose didn’t fit under the car, and the cost of the damage from throwing it on top would be greater than the cost to replace the two windows.

