California deputies help huge elephant seal cross highway

California deputies had an interesting encounter when they helped an elephant seal cross a highway.

It happened on Highway 1 near a seal sanctuary along the California coastline.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the Marine Mammal Center helped with the effort.

Officials believe the seal was a young male who lost a fight with an older male, journeyed off the beach across the road, and got lost.

It’s a good thing authorities were able to help. Officials say a seal this large crossing the road unattended could be a dangerous situation.

