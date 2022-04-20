(WSVN) - A penny-pinching couple went viral for how they tied the knot. They were able to pull off a wonderful wedding on a very tight budget, proving you can’t put a price on love.

It had all the royalties of a typical wedding — feeding each other cake, tossing the bouquet, dancing the night away, but when Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough said “I do,” they did not want to spend thousands of dollars.

“We kept it under $500,” Kiara said.

The couple coasted through their ceremony with a $500 budget, compared to the average cost running newlyweds up to $28,000.

The bride’s dress alone can cost a fortune, but not Kiara’s. It was only $47.

The dress was ordered online and arrived at Kiara’s door like an ordinary package.

“Look! Do you like it? Dress is check!” Kiara said in a video.

The wedding venue was a highway with a million dollar view.

As for the reception, it was at a nearby restaurant and lounge.

“Guests paid for themselves,” Kiara said.

Relatives and friends paid for the cake, the flowers and even a the three-night cruise.

“Honeymoon? My mother,” Kiara said.

The couple didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt.

So they made it work and walked away with priceless memories.

Considering the average wedding can cost thousands of dollars these days, Kiara and Joel just showed the world happiness isn’t so expensive after all.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.