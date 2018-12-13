California considers proposal to tax text messages

(WSVN) - California residents may soon have to pay a little extra if they want to send out text messages.

The state’s Public Utilities Commission is planning to take a vote in January on adding a tax for text messages.

According to Fox 11, the tax would be used to support programs that make phone service accessible to low-income residents.

A report from the Utilities Commission said revenue for the program has gone down since fewer people use landline phones and more people are sending text messages.

The state reportedly lost over $5 billion from 2011 to 2017.

The total cost of the fees haven’t been released. However, it would not apply to services like iMessage or Facebook Messenger.

