MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-country flight bound to California made an emergency return to Miami International Airport on Sunday after one of its engines failed mid-flight, officials said.

The plane left MIA for Sacramento, California— only to turn back after a little more than an hour.

Officials said it was due to engine failure and no injuries were reported.

