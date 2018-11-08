California bar shooter was Marine, had mental health review

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The gunman who shot and killed 12 people at a country music bar in Southern California is a former military machine gunner who was interviewed by mental health specialists this year after a neighbor reported a disturbance.

Ian David Long served in the Marines for nearly five years, including a seven-month tour in Afghanistan. The 28-year-old left as a corporal in March 2013 and recently was living with his mother in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says a neighbor reported loud noises coming from Long’s house in April and that deputies found a man “acting a little irrationally.” They called a mental health specialist who assessed Long but concluded he couldn’t be involuntarily committed for psychiatric observation.

Authorities haven’t identified a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.