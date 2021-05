(WSVN) - A bar owner in California has been arrested after he allegedly sold fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Agents searched The Old Corner Saloon bar in San Joaquin County and found machines and materials used to make the fake cards.

Investigators also found an unregistered gun on the bar owner, adding to the list of felony charges he now faces.

