SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Lucas Ye, 8, is the brains behind the masterpiece, “Rise,” that won NASA’s mascot competition for Artemis II.

“This is the Apollo on the right side, and it’s the past moon mission. And this is the space launch system,” he said, motioning to his plushie design of a moon with an Earth cap.

“I especially did the design and the idea,” he told CBS News Bay Area.

Ye said he was inspired by the iconic photograph of Earth from Apollo 8.

“It was called Earth Rise, and the Earth on top of the plushie’s head was representing Earth Rise,” he said.

NASA said they had more than 2,600 submissions from around the world for the zero-gravity indicator mascot. Officials added that the Artemis II crew was inspired by Ye’s creativity.

“The view that the Artemis II crew has indicated they’re really excited to be able to see for themselves with their own eyes,” Lora Bleacher, the strategic communications director for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, told CBS News Bay Area. “Representing what they see as their role and representing all of humanity. And helping to bring humanity along for the ride, and having this iconic experience for this new Artemis generation of explorers.”

Ye’s parents said his passion for space started when he was 3 1/2 years old.

“He sometimes talks like that he’s a rocket scientist,” Clara Zhao, Ye’s mother, told CBS News Bay Area. “He likes to read. He enjoys sometimes his quiet time.”

Ye is excited that a version of his plushie will be orbiting the moon on Artemis II. It was a surreal moment seeing his design in the hands of NASA astronauts.

CBS News Bay Area’s Sooji Nam asked Ye what he wants to be when he grows up.

“Probably work at NASA or be an astrophysicist,” Ye said.

Additionally, inside the plushie is an SD card that contains the names of 5.6 million people who submitted their names on NASA’s website. There are also digital images of the 25 finalists of the competition.

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