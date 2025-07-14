TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Council on American-Islamic Relations expressed outrage after an American-born Palestinian who called Florida home was killed by Israeli settlers overseas while visiting loved ones in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and an eyewitness, Israeli settlers killed 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet as settler violence against Palestinians ramps up in the occupied territory.

At a news conference held Monday, CAIR-Florida, the state’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, addressed what they described as the United States’ failure to protect one of its citizens abroad.

“This press conference is about if the United States of America is protecting its citizens abroad or not,” said Wilfredo Ruiz, the communications director for CAIR-Florida.

Sayfollah’s family members were also at the press conference. They described the 20-year-old as a young man of integrity.

“He was just like a regular kid. I remember him from when he was born. He grew up in Port Charlotte, he went to school in Port Charlotte. Everybody knew him, everybody who ever met him just fell in love with him because he was just so loving, respectful,” said Hesam Musallet, his uncle.

Sayfollah lived in Tampa and worked at his family’s ice cream shop. They said Sayfollah, who went by Saif, had been in the West Bank since June 4 to visit family and friends.

“Saif’s mother and father will never get to hug their son again,” said Hiba Rahim, the deputy executive director for CAIR-Florida.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Friday, Musallet “was martyred after being severely beaten all over his body by settlers in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.”

The council said this is part of a pattern of violence committed by Israeli settlers toward American citizens, and they are calling for action from the U.S.

“Where is the outrage from our government? Where is the accountability? Where is the justice for a family that is grieving?” said Rahim. “It should not be that your passport only protects you if you come from a certain religion or belong to a certain ethnicity.”

A second Palestinian man died in the attack in Sinjel after he was shot in the chest by settlers, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Ten others were wounded in the same attack, officials added.

A memorial for the victims is scheduled for Saturday.

The U.S. State Department said it’s aware of the reports, while Israel said its law enforcement will continue its investigation into the attack.

