Cadbury, Heinz team up to create creme egg-flavored mayonnaise

(WSVN) - For those of you looking for that…unique mixture of savory and sweet, Cadbury has teamed up with Heinz come out with a special condiment.
The two companies recently announced the creation of Cadbury creme egg-flavored mayonnaise.
Heinz said the condiment is a great way to add flavor to waffles and cupcakes.
The mayonnaise is not available on shelves just yet. Heinz is going to offer free tastings at a brewery in London from the 11th to the 13th.
