Cadbury, Heinz team up to create creme egg-flavored mayonnaise

(WSVN) - For those of you looking for that…unique mixture of savory and sweet, Cadbury has teamed up with Heinz come out with a special condiment.

The two companies recently announced the creation of Cadbury creme egg-flavored mayonnaise.

We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing! Who wants to try it?🙌 OF COURSE YOU DO! Come and see us at Ely’s Yard, Truman Brewery in London from 11th-13th April for free samples of this crazy combo. Only until stocks last! pic.twitter.com/3ZVehv0LJb — Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) April 2, 2019

Heinz said the condiment is a great way to add flavor to waffles and cupcakes.

The mayonnaise is not available on shelves just yet. Heinz is going to offer free tastings at a brewery in London from the 11th to the 13th.

