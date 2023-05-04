CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, California (KABC) — Lucia Forseth has seen a dramatic change in fortune since 2017. First, she overcame homelessness. Then, she became a multimillionaire after winning $5 million in the California lottery!

Forseth picked up her winning Scratchers ticket at a Walmart in Contra Costa County, where she had stopped to get an oil change for her car.

She said she bought only one ticket while waiting outside.

“I only bought one ticket,” Forseth told the California Lottery, according to a press release. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

And, not only has Forseth won millions of dollars, she said she is also getting married and working toward her associate’s degree.

“You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” she told the California Lottery.

Forseth says she plans on buying a house and making investments with her money.

“The California Lottery’s sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it’s only possible with our players’ support,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. “Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike.”

