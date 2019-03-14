Butterball recalls over 78,000 pounds of turkey due to possible Salmonella contamination

Butterball, LLC recalled over 78,000 pounds of ground turkey products that are possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Wednesday for the prepacked ground turkey produced on July 7, 2018.

The recall was announced as a “Class I” where the product can cause serious health consequences or death.

The recall includes the following products with the establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection:

Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with natural flavoring (85 percent lean/ 15 percent fat) in a 48 ounce tray with sell or freeze by date of July 7, 2018, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 on the label.

Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with natural flavoring (93 percent lean/ seven percent fat) in a 48 ounce tray with sell or freeze by date of July 7, 2018, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71556 on the label.

Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh 85 percent lean- 15 percent fat in a 48 ounce tray with sell or freeze by date of July 7, 2018, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 on the label.

Food Lion 15 percent fat ground turkey with natural flavorings in a 48 ounce tray with sell or freeze by date of July 7, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 on the label.

Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with natural flavoring (85 percent lean/ 15 percent fat) in a 16 ounce tray with sell or freeze by date of July 7, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 on the label.

Butterball everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with natural flavoring (93 percent lean/ 7 percent fat)” in a 16 ounce tray with sell or freeze by date of July 7, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 on the label. Common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

Common symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The turkey packages were said to be shipped to grocery stores nationwide.

