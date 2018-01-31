Bus driver comforts terrified little girl whose mother suffered seizure

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WSVN) — A bus driver in Wisconsin comforted a little girl after the child’s mom suffered a medical emergency.

Surveillance cameras were rolling on the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus when a woman passed out on the street in front of the vehicle, Fox 6 reports. The incident happened Dec. 30, but MCTS just released video to the public on Thursday.

The woman’s 6-year-old daughter ran to the bus, crying and screaming for help.

Bus driver Michelle Mixon rushed out of her seat to pick the girl up, who cried and said she was scared as her mom apparently suffered a seizure.

When a woman passed out on the street from a seizure, her little girl looked to MCTS driver Michelle Mixon for help. Another story of #MCTSExcellence pic.twitter.com/BKdHevay7J — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) January 30, 2018

“She was hysterical, my heart goes out to her because I don’t know how many times she has seen her mom go through this but I know it was devastating for me to see for the first time,” Mixon told WISN. “I just pray that she’s well.”

Mixon called 911 to request an ambulance. With bystanders rushing to help the girl’s mother, Mixon held the child and comforted her.

Security footage on the bus even showed a man taking off his coat to help warm the woman up while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Mixon stayed with the little girl until paramedics were ready to leave to transport the mother to the hospital, reassuring her that they were going to take good care of her mom.

MCTS officials praised Mixon for her kindness during the frightening situation, saying she went above and beyond to bring the girl some comfort. Mixon has been driving the bus for 21 years.

