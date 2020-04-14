Burlington temporarily furloughs store and distribution center associates

(WSVN) - Burlington is temporarily furloughing most store and distribution center associates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MarketWatch, the company will continue to provide benefits, including paying 100% of their current health benefit premiums.

Burlington previously provided two weeks of financial support to its associates.

The company’s CEO does not plan to take a salary, and other executives have agreed to take a 50% pay cut.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.