Burger King launches line of ‘Real Meals’ that let you choose your mood

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Burger King has launched a line of “unhappy meals” that will allow customers to choose exactly how they are feeling.

The fast food company announced the addition of five meals that come with a box that let the customer choose how they are feeling.

The boxes include “pissed,” “blue,” “salty,” “YAAAS,” and “DGAF.”

The meals all come with a Whopper, fries and a drink.

The campaign, while appearing to be a not-so-subtle dig at McDonald’s iconic Happy Meals, is also a part of a larger effort to promote mental health awareness.

For the month of May, which is also Mental Health Awareness Month, the burger chain is partnering with Mental Health America.

The company hopes the initiative will remind customers that it is OK to not be happy all the time.

The promotion is only available at select locations, including the Burger King at 1100 5th St. in Miami Beach.

