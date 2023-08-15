MIAMI (WSVN) - Burger King is diving into the world of wraps.

On Monday, participating restaurants nationwide introduced the new BK Royal Crispy Wraps.

The chicken-based innovation from Burger King will come in three flavors: classic, spicy and honey mustard.

According to a news release, each wrap will cost customers $2.99. Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King, said when the company introduced its crispy chicken sandwich last August, it was a success with customers, read the release.

“The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK® Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way,” said O’Toole in the news release.

To find out if a Burger King near you is selling these new products, click here.

