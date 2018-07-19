Burger King gives terminally-ill dog free cheeseburgers for life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WSVN) – A dog suffering from terminal cancer will be able to eat his favorite meal during his last days: Burger King cheeseburgers.

Alex Karcher tweeted about his dog, a boxer-lab mix named Cody. The tweet read in part, “About two months ago, my 10-year-old dog named Cody was diagnosed with cancer. He was given about 1-3 months to live depending on how fast the cancer spread.”

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

He wanted to make Cody’s last days as enjoyable as possible, so every day since his dog’s diagnosis, Karcher would stop by his local Burger King to get the pup a burger to eat with his medications. One day, a restaurant employee asked why Cody was getting a plain cheeseburger.

After Karcher told the woman about his dog’s cancer, and she relayed the story to her managers. She soon returned, telling him Cody would get free cheeseburgers for life at their location.

Karcher shared the act of kindness on social media to thank the fast food chain.

“Thanks to Burger King for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody,” he wrote. “It’s appreciated more than words can describe.”

Burger King replied, “The world needs more kindness and empathy. Thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody.”

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.