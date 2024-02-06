Calling all Whopper fans! You can build your own Whopper for a chance to win big in Burger King’s “Million Dollar Whopper Contest.”

The fast-food chain announced the competition on Monday and is inviting all customers to submit their dream Whopper combination for a chance to win $1 million. Customers can submit up to eight ingredients to customize the iconic Whopper.

The rules are simple — contest judges will sift through entries and select the top three most enticing Whopper creations. The top three finalists will then take a trip to Burger King headquarters in Miami to finalize their concepts before they appear on menus nationwide.

The winner will be decided by customers all across the country by voting online to determine whose Whopper reigns supreme.

Anyone interested in submitting their unique creation can visit BK.com for a chance to win. The deadline to enter is March 17.

The website will use AI technology to create a photo of your Whopper creation, and with over 200,000 possible combinations to create a personalized Whopper, the possibilities are endless.

