Bump stock ban in effect, owners can face felony charges

A ban on bump stocks went into effect on Tuesday, where owners can face felony charges for having one in their possession.

The gun attachments are designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to fire continuously with one single pull of the trigger.

The Justice Department issued the ruling in December that not only included bump stocks but fully automatic weapons.

Owners are advised to destroy their bump stocks or turn them in to federal authorities.

The ban comes with backlash from gun rights groups who have attempted to ask the Supreme Court to stop the ban.

The bump stock was used by the shooter in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre when 58 people lost their lives and 489 others were wounded.

