SANTA ANITA, Peru — On Monday, a loose bull was captured on camera in Santa Anita, Peru, after escaping from a vehicle on a highway, causing chaos in the bustling streets.

Officials say the bull, being transported through the city, broke free from its vehicle and rampaged through the streets, charging at pedestrians and knocking a cyclist off their bike. The sudden escape led to panic among locals and passersby.

Authorities struggled to hold back the animal, which charged at several people — including a man who was knocked off his bicycle.

The efforts ultimately led to the successful wrangling of the bull, ending the ordeal without further injuries.

Santa Anita is approximately 5.8 miles (9.4 kilometers) away from Peru’s capital, Lima.

