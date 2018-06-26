Building collapse and fire reported at Texas hospital

GATESVILLE, Texas (CNN) — Authorities in central Texas responded Tuesday to a building collapse and fire at a hospital, according to Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.

The incident occurred at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, reported CNN affiliate KWTX.

Carly Latham, a spokesperson with Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, told reporters she had not received any reports of fatalities from the hospital collapse and fire. She said injuries have been reported but did not have details.

Latham also says the hospital has been evacuated.

Texas-New Mexico Power said the incident knocked out power to about 900 homes and businesses. Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., the company said.

Gatesville is about 38 miles west of Waco.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.