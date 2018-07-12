Build-A-Bear Workshop closes early due to long ‘Pay Your Age’ day lines

(WSVN) - Build-A-Bear Workshop has closed all of their United States and Canada locations due to a larger than expected turnout for their ‘Pay Your Age’ event.
The business made the announcement on Facebook, Thursday morning.
“We cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns,” the business said in a statement. “We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”
Build-A-Bear Workshop announced the sale Monday, and news of the event quickly went viral.
However, images and videos posted to social media showed long lines outside of several stores across the country.
