Build-A-Bear Workshop closes early due to long ‘Pay Your Age’ day lines

Long lines outside of a Build-A-Bear Workshop in Brandon, Florida. (Courtesy: Jeffrey-Ashley Chapman)

(WSVN) - Build-A-Bear Workshop has closed all of their United States and Canada locations due to a larger than expected turnout for their ‘Pay Your Age’ event.

The business made the announcement on Facebook, Thursday morning.

“We cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns,” the business said in a statement. “We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced the sale Monday, and news of the event quickly went viral.

However, images and videos posted to social media showed long lines outside of several stores across the country.

Day 14 in the Build a Bear queue: Mums are starting to turn. The only currency is queue spots. Julie from York sold her spot for a reported £50k. Dave the security guy hasn't slept in 4 days. The end is nigh.. pic.twitter.com/5EiLVp5Sry — John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) July 12, 2018

Insane lines forming for Pay your Age Day at Build a Bear in Florence Mall! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nSv0IL49cR — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) July 12, 2018

