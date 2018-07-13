Build-A-Bear offers $15 vouchers after long ‘Pay Your Age’ lines

(WSVN) - After long “Pay Your Age” line forced Build-A-Bear Workshop to close their United States and Canada locations, the company is now offering vouchers to the public.

Build-A-Bear announced the vouchers in a statement Friday, just a day after the organization received an “unprecedented response” for their event. Thousands could be seen waiting for hours in various lines across the country in order to purchase a bear.

Our Pay Your Age Day generated an overwhelming response. Please refer to our website for info about a voucher for our Bonus Club members. Thank you for your patience and support. US: https://t.co/uFX3ckPC8w UK: https://t.co/71BsjjTG9p pic.twitter.com/vuCMQM6lKQ — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 12, 2018

However, due to the sheer amount of people, the company was forced to close stores early, and most customers were unable to make their purchases.

Now, Build-A-Bear is offering $15 vouchers for their Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members. The club is free to join, and customers can receive the voucher by logging into their account by midnight on Sunday.

“It is our sincere desire for all of our Guests to enjoy the best Build-A-Bear experience possible,” the company said in a statement. “As such, our goal with the voucher extension is to enable us to better flow traffic to the stores over the next several weeks to avoid long lines and wait times as much as possible. ”

The vouchers are valid in-store only, and will be honored through Aug. 31.

