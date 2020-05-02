Buffett’s firm reports nearly $50B loss as investments drop

Warren Buffett

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, has reported a nearly $50 billion loss because of a huge drop in the paper value of its investments. Berkshire said Saturday that it lost $49.7 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, during the first quarter. That’s down from last year’s profit of $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per Class A share. The biggest factor in the loss was a $54.5 billion paper loss Berkshire’s investment portfolio as the stock market declined sharply after the coronavirus outbreak began. Berkshire is sitting on a pile of more than $137 billion cash because Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions recently.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending