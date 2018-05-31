Buffalo Wild Wings gives man free wings for a year after derogatory message found on receipt

(WSVN) - Buffalo Wild Wings will be giving a homeless man free wings for a year after employees at a Louisiana location wrote a derogatory message about the customer.

According to Fox 26, a homeless man walked into the restaurant chain’s Lake Charles location and placed an order. The employee who took the order then wrote “For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross” across the top of the receipt, which can be seen in a photo posted by KPLC.

When the homeless man discovered the message written by the employee, he reportedly broke out in tears. That’s when a woman, Kailynn Weston, stood up for the man.

“I was just really upset about it, like why would you do that, especially, and he said, ‘You all know that I’m homeless, I don’t have anywhere to live,’ and it just really upset me,” Weston told KPLC.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ regional manager Ray Rhode said that the employees involved in the situation have been fired and that the homeless man will be given free wings for a year.

“It’s embarrassing for this gentleman and it’s very inhumane on the part of the employees,” said Rhodes to KPLC. “It’s not our culture and it’s not who we are.”

Also, the man has received a Walmart gift card, hotel room and Buffalo Wild Wings has donated about 200 wings to a local homeless shelter, KPLC reported.

