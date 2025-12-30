ATLANTA (WUPA) — A group of Buddhist monks walking more than 2,000 miles from Texas to Washington, D.C. passed through Georgia this past weekend as part of a months-long Walk for Peace, drawing hundreds of supporters along the route.

The monks entered Georgia on Saturday, traveling through Troup County and spending the night in Hogansville before continuing toward Coweta County and metro Atlanta. Local law enforcement agencies, including the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the Hogansville Police Department, escorted and assisted the group as they moved through the area.

According to Hogansville police, more than 500 people gathered to greet the monks as they arrived at their campsite, many lining the roads from West Point to Hogansville to show support for their message of peace, kindness, and compassion.

A 120-day journey for peace

The monks began their walk on Oct. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas. When CBS News Atlanta spoke with Venerable Pannakara, he said the group had been walking for more than 60 days and still had nearly two months remaining before reaching Washington, D.C.

“We are walking for peace, loving kindness, and compassion to all people,” Pannakara said. He explained that the goal of the journey is to encourage individuals and communities to cultivate peace within themselves as a step toward peace in the wider world.

The monks acknowledged the physical toll of the journey, describing blistered feet and injuries along the way, but said the support they have received from communities across the country has helped sustain them.

“We have been receiving a lot of love and support from the communities,” Pannakara said, adding that the encouragement reinforces why they believe this is “the right time” to carry out the walk.

The walk spans roughly 2,300 miles over 120 days and includes a loyal canine companion, Aloka, who travels alongside the monks.

Support — and contrasting views — along the route

As the monks moved through Georgia, they encountered a range of reactions. Many supporters joined portions of the walk or gathered along roadways to offer food, water, and words of encouragement.

CBS News Atlanta also spoke with Billy Ball, a former pastor affiliated with Grace Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia, who said he came out to share a Christian perspective on peace.

Ball told CBS News Atlanta that while he believed the monks’ intentions were sincere, he felt compelled to express his belief that peace ultimately comes through Christianity. His comments reflected a theological disagreement but did not disrupt the walk, which continued peacefully through the area.

Billy Ball, a former pastor affiliated with Grace Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia, says he came out to share a Christian perspective on peace. CBS News Atlanta

A message focused on unity

Despite differing viewpoints encountered along the way, the monks have emphasized that the walk is not about politics or religious conversion, but about encouraging reflection, compassion, and unity.

Law enforcement agencies that accompanied the group echoed that sentiment in social media posts, describing the walk as a reminder of the importance of respect and understanding within communities.

The monks are expected to continue their journey through metro Atlanta in the coming days before heading north toward Washington, D.C., where they plan to conclude the walk.

More information about the Walk for Peace is available through the group’s public social media pages.

